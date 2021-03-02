Marilyn T. Lauckern

Jan. 24, 1937 - Feb. 23, 2021

AUBURN — Marilyn T. Lauckern, 84, passed away Tuesday morning, Feb. 23, 2021 at Auburn Community Hospital with her children by her side. Marilyn was born in Auburn, NY Jan. 24, 1937. She is the daughter of Orlando and Mary (Testa) Cimildora.

Marilyn graduated from West Middle School in Auburn. Worked for Red Star for a short time. After she was married, she decided to stay home to raise her family. Once her children were older, she became a real estate agent working for Genesee Reality.

A funeral Mass will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Church 15 Clark St. Auburn. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery immediately following.

Marilyn is survived by her son, Edward (Kelly); daughter, Marylynn Lauckern (Mark Storrs); grandchildren: Michael and Stephanie Burns, Kaitlyn Amodei, Edward IV (Melissa Fahey), Samantha, Mandi, and Jake Lauckern; great-grandchildren: Julianna O'Connor, Mikey Burns, Emilia Wilson; several nieces and nephews

Marilyn was met at the pearly gates by her husband, Edward Lauckern Jr.; her sister, Patricia Iaria, Paul Iaria and a great-grandson, Xander Cogar, along with several nieces and nephews

