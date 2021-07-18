Marilyn Twomey

June 16, 1932 - July 2, 2021

ROCHESTER - Marilyn lived a full and active life. She was a multi-sport athlete in high school and college, golf was her passion.

She worked at Kodak as a chemist and retired to a life of golf and travel. She split her time between her cottage on Owasco Lake and her home in Lehigh Acres, Florida.

She is predeceased by her parents, Ernest and Emma, and her sister, Beverly.

Marilyn will be interned at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Auburn.