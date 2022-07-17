Marilyn Wilcox

Jan. 19, 1931 - July 2, 2022

ROCHESTER - Mrs. Marilyn Wilcox passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022 in Rochester, NY. She was born Marilyn Jean Eaton to Florence E. (Cory) and J. Laurence Eaton on January 19, 1931, in Auburn, NY.

On August 31, 1949, Marilyn wed Ralph Morley "Mike" Wilcox, they resided in Moravia, Camillus, and Elbridge, and after Mike's retirement, in the Rochester area.

Survived by son and daughter-in-law William Wilcox and Diana Slaughter; daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Gary Englebach; grandsons Isaac (Crystal) Wilcox and Jesse Wilcox; granddaughters Kristin (Mike) Gillis and Katie (John) Gentile; and six great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her sister, Virginia Kinsman; and sister-in-law, Jean Eaton. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Eaton and Kenneth Eaton.

Arrangements by New Comer Funeral Home, Rochester. To view a full obituary visit NewComerRochester.com. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.