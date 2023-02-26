Marion A. Fritz
Oct. 20, 1934 - Feb. 22, 2023
FLEMING - Marion A. Fritz, 88, of Fleming, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. She was born on October 20, 1934 in Auburn to the late Francis and Annabelle Smith Carroll. Marion was an active member of Second Baptist church as leader of the Pioneer Girls, choir member and a Sunday school secretary. Marion was also part of the Auburn Chamber Orchestra playing the violin since the start in 1986. She was on the board and past president of the Orchestra as well as the treasure of the Double Day's Booster club. She spent many years being at the at the ball park and hosting ball players for several years. Marion also enjoyed watching birds, taking pictures of the grandchildren playing sports and being an active bowler in the local leagues.
She is survived by children Deborah (Edward) Fitzsimmons, Constance (Scott) Peck, Arthur Jr. (Cheryl) Fritz, Marion Jean (Jerry) Locastro and Adam (Julie) Fritz; brother Donald (Roseann) Carroll; 11 grandchildren, Edward, Amanda, Maureen, Eric, Adam, Joey, Andrew, Matthew, Brian, Jennifer and Katie; nine great-grandchildren, Daniel, Alex, Kinsley, Paxton, Layla, Cooper, Elliott, Brayden and Ava. In addition to her parents, Marion was predeceased by her husband, Arthur Fritz, Sr. and brother, Charles "Bud" Carroll.
There will be visitation from 4 PM to 7 PM on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Brew Funeral Home, 48 South Street, Auburn. Visitation will be from 10AM to 11AM on Friday, March 3 at Second Baptist Church, 1 N. Herman Avenue, Auburn with a service to follow at 11AM. The burial will be held privately for the family at Lakeview Cemetery in Fleming. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com
Contributions may be made to the Auburn Chamber Orchestra,144 Genesee Street, Suite 102-244, Auburn, New York 13021 in memory of Marion A. Fritz.
I enjoyed life and thanking God for each day He gave me. Each day is a gift from God so enjoy it.