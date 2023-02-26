FLEMING - Marion A. Fritz, 88, of Fleming, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. She was born on October 20, 1934 in Auburn to the late Francis and Annabelle Smith Carroll. Marion was an active member of Second Baptist church as leader of the Pioneer Girls, choir member and a Sunday school secretary. Marion was also part of the Auburn Chamber Orchestra playing the violin since the start in 1986. She was on the board and past president of the Orchestra as well as the treasure of the Double Day's Booster club. She spent many years being at the at the ball park and hosting ball players for several years. Marion also enjoyed watching birds, taking pictures of the grandchildren playing sports and being an active bowler in the local leagues.