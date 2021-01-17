Marion C. Gracek

AUBURN - Marion C. Gracek, 90, of Auburn, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021 at The Commons on Saint Anthony.

She was born in Auburn, the daughter of the late Edward and Lilian (Mitchell) Caypless.

Marion attended and graduated from Holy Family Catholic Church, Class of 1948. She would reside in Miami, FL for a better portion of her life before returning to Auburn to be closer to her family and friends. Marion had a strong devotion to The Lord and was a former communicant of Sacred Heart Church. Prior to her retirement, Marion was a longtime waitress, having spent a good portion of them at the Sherwood Inn in Skaneateles.

She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces, nephews and other extended family members.

In addition to her parents she was also predeceased by her husband, Harold.

There are no services at this time.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated on March 9, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.