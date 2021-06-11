Marion (Donato) Condes

Aug. 27, 1933 - June 5, 2021

AUBURN — Marion Donato Condes, 87, the wife of the late Nicholas Condes of Orchard Street, died Saturday, June 5, 2021 in The Commons on St. Anthony. A life resident of Auburn, Marion was born Aug. 27, 1933 to the late Anthony and Gladys (Foley) Donato.

She was employed as a cook for Meals on Wheels, a job that was very fulfilling for Marion. She enjoyed playing bingo, taking trips to the casinos, trivia at both Kosta's and Swaby's and, above all, cherished the time spent with her grandson and family every Friday.

She is survived by one daughter, Lynn Oristian and her husband, John, of Auburn; one grandson, Nicholas and his wife, Monica, of VA; two sisters: Bernadine Burghdurf, of Red Creek and Arlene D'Alberto and her husband, Andy, of Auburn; in-laws Patti Condes, Jean Baranska and her husband Jerry, Carmella Hand and her husband, Jim, Don Prudom and John Condes and his wife, Pauline; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Marion was predeceased by two brothers, Joseph Donato, Bernard Donato and three sisters, Pauline Corbett, Wilma Murinka and Patricia Prudom.