Marion E. Thompson

June 29, 1923 - March 2, 2021

KING FERRY - Marion E. Thompson, 97, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2021, in Bedford, Texas.

Marion was born in Ithaca, NY, to Herbert T. and Marie Thiel Tillotson, who both predeceased her.

Her family moved to Remsen, NY, in 1924, and made their final residence in Ledyard, NY, in 1931. She attended the one room schoolhouse in Ledyard and moved to the new school in King Ferry when it opened in 1933. After graduating from King Ferry Central School in 1942, she graduated from Auburn Business School with honors. In 1947, she purchased the general store in Ledyard, with her father. It came to be known as Thompson's Grocery or affectionately, "Marion's Mall."

Also, predeceasing her: husband, Harry M. Thompson; sister, Alice Tillotson Neno, and sister, Alma Tillotson Smith; and life-long companion, Frank Bowman.