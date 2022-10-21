Marion L. Hickey

June 24, 1927 - Oct. 17, 2022

PORT BYRON — Marion L. Hickey, 95, of Port Byron, passed away Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 at St. Joseph Hospital, Syracuse.

Marion was born June 24, 1927, the daughter of Alvin and Grace (Card) Filkins. She was employed by the Town of Mentz working during the summers keeping up Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

Her life was dedicated to raising her large family.

She is survived by her children: James J. Hickey III, Alvin (Maryann) Hickey, Roger (Judy) Hickey, Kathleen (Roger) Bullock, Janet Hickey, Charles Hickey, David (Susie) Hickey and Gene (Joan) Hickey; sister-in-law, Theresa Filkins; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband James Hickey.

Graveside Services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 at Pine Hill Cemetery.

Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron has charge of arrangements.