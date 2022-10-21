 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marion L. Hickey

  • 0

Marion L. Hickey

June 24, 1927 - Oct. 17, 2022

PORT BYRON — Marion L. Hickey, 95, of Port Byron, passed away Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 at St. Joseph Hospital, Syracuse.

Marion was born June 24, 1927, the daughter of Alvin and Grace (Card) Filkins. She was employed by the Town of Mentz working during the summers keeping up Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

Her life was dedicated to raising her large family.

She is survived by her children: James J. Hickey III, Alvin (Maryann) Hickey, Roger (Judy) Hickey, Kathleen (Roger) Bullock, Janet Hickey, Charles Hickey, David (Susie) Hickey and Gene (Joan) Hickey; sister-in-law, Theresa Filkins; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband James Hickey.

Graveside Services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 at Pine Hill Cemetery.

Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron has charge of arrangements.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Unique Halloween costume ideas for couples with a baby

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News