Marion M. Bachman

AUBURN - Marion M. Bachman, 71, passed away May 4, 2023 at Upstate University Hospital. Born in Auburn, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Marjorie (Whiffen) Walter.

She enjoyed family gatherings. She loved spending time camping, dancing, and singing. She was a stay at home mother and grandmother.

She's survived by her husband, Michael C. Bachman of 49 years; children Christopher, Michael, Tracy (David), Joseph, Jessica (Lance); 13 grandchildren that she loved dearly; and many nieces and nephews. She was 1 of 15 siblings.

Visiting hours will be Tuesday, May 9, 2023 from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at Langham Funeral Home. Visit Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.

Contributions in memory of Marion may be made to American Cancer Society.