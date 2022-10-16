Marion H. Smith

Dec. 12, 1922 – Oct. 8, 2022

AUBURN - Marion Smith, age 99, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital. She was the daughter of Harry and Hazel Morse and was born in Minerva, NY on her mother's birthday.

Marion worked in retail in her earlier years. She had been a long-time resident of Auburn and retired from the Cayuga County Department of Social Services.

As a teenager, she babysat a neighbor's twins in return for piano lessons, a skill that provided a lifetime of enjoyment as she still played her organ regularly. Other pastimes included crafts, spinning, weaving, sewing, and rug hooking - with the creations she had shared now becoming treasured reminders of her to their recipients.

Marion loved the outdoors. She gardened, watched the birds and the squirrels, had an eye for finding four-leaf clovers, studied the clouds, and saw beauty everywhere.

Her husband of 55 years, Curtis R. Smith, died in 1998. She is survived by a son, Gerald Smith and his two children, Jill (Lito) Gonzales, Karen (Chad) Polkinghorne; a daughter, Paulette (Kevin) Quinn; three siblings, Fred Morse, Doug Morse, Effie McNally; brother-in-law, Ervie Smith; and four great-grandchildren. Predeceased by sisters Evelyn Parker, Ada Foote, Bertha McNally and brother Morton Morse.

"...The mountains are calling and I must go..." As the Adirondacks were always considered to be "home", Marion's final resting place will be the North River Cemetery. There are no services; however, condolences may be expressed at www.plisfuneralhome.com.