Marion V. Jayne

April 7, 1922 - June 5, 2022

BRADENTON, FL - Marion V. Jayne, 100, of Bradenton, FL, died June 5, 2022, after a brief illness. Mrs. Jayne was born on April 7, 1922, in Sennett, NY to Ross and Inez (Reynolds) Cady.

She is survived by her children Patricia Augustitus, John W. Ryan, Mary Austin (Dale), Thomas M. Ryan (Lynda), and Gerald A. Ryan (Teri); she is also survived by her sister, Oma Petrine (Glenn); 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her first husband, John E. Ryan, her second husband, Sheldon Jayne, and three sisters, Marjorie Hudson, June Burke, and Elizabeth Canfield.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn, N k. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., Auburn, NY. Donations may be made in memory of Marion to Tidewell Hospice, 5955 Rand Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34238.

