BRADENTON, FL - Marion V. Jayne, 100, of Bradenton, FL, died June 5, 2022, after a brief illness. Mrs. Jayne was born on April 7, 1922, in Sennett, NY to Ross and Inez (Reynolds) Cady.

She is survived by her children Patricia Augustitus, John W. Ryan, Mary Austin (Dale), Thomas M. Ryan (Lynda), and Gerald A. Ryan (Teri); she is also survived by her sister, Oma Petrine (Glenn); 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her first husband, John E. Ryan, her second husband, Sheldon Jayne, and three sisters, Marjorie Hudson, June Burke, and Elizabeth Canfield.