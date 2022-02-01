Marissa Beth 'Missy B' Weaver

UNION SPRINGS — Marissa Beth "Missy B" Weaver, 26, of Union Springs, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Marissa was a student at Union Springs High School. She enjoyed her family, friends and her pets. She had a big spirit for life and she lived it to the fullest.

She is survived by parents, John and Amy Weaver; siblings: Melanie Robinson, Brian Weaver, Christina Stearns; nephews: Tyler Weaver, Leland Johnson and Tevin Pysnack; niece, Jenna Stearns.

Marissa was predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Bud and Sadie Weaver and maternal grandparents, Will and Diana Hartquist.

Contributions may be made to the Union Springs Fire Department, 257 N. Cayuga Street, Union Springs, NY 13160.

There will be no services at the family's request at this time but there will be a Celebration of Life next summer 2022. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.