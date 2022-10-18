Marjorie Ann Debottis
April 15, 1936 - Oct. 15, 2022
CATO — Marjorie Ann Debottis, 86, of Cato, passed away Oct. 15, 2022. Born in Clay, NY on April 15, 1936, Marjorie was the daughter of the late Ward and Marguerite (Featherly) Pickard.
She spent over 40 years providing care for children. Whether it was her children, grandchildren, friends' children or anyone who needed care, they were all treated as her own and brought her much joy. Marjorie was a member of the Cato Senior Citizens Club, she enjoyed gardening and canning, snowmobiling, along with her husband, and was an excellent baker. She made many items and dishes that were loved by her family and friends, but her fudge was a favorite. Marjorie was an advocate for animals in need and over the years had taken in many cats, providing them loving homes. She was also a huge fan of the Green Bay Packers, but nothing compared to the love she had for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were her world and the time she shared with them was cherished.
Marjorie is survived by her children: Kim (Howard Tanner) Cole, of Cato and James (Stephanie) Debottis, of Pittsford, NY; her grandchildren: Nathan Debottis, Sara (Theo) Smith, Steven and Andrew Cole; her great-grandchildren: Dominick West, Aaliyah and Leona Debottis, TJ, Taye and Titi Smith; her sister, Nancy Simons and her beloved animals, Gracie and Bella. Along with her parents, Marjorie was predeceased by her husband, James L. Debottis; her siblings: Betty Hoyt, David, Gene, Tom and Paul Pickard, Joan Stevens and Barbara Pickard.
A calling hour for Marjorie will be held on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, from 11 a.m. to noon in White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport, NY 13166. A service will follow at noon in the funeral home, with burial in Jacksonville Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to join at the Ira Fire Hall, following the burial, for a gathering to continue to celebrate Marjorie's life. Donations in Marjorie's memory may be made to the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY.
