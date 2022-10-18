Marjorie Ann Debottis

She spent over 40 years providing care for children. Whether it was her children, grandchildren, friends' children or anyone who needed care, they were all treated as her own and brought her much joy. Marjorie was a member of the Cato Senior Citizens Club, she enjoyed gardening and canning, snowmobiling, along with her husband, and was an excellent baker. She made many items and dishes that were loved by her family and friends, but her fudge was a favorite. Marjorie was an advocate for animals in need and over the years had taken in many cats, providing them loving homes. She was also a huge fan of the Green Bay Packers, but nothing compared to the love she had for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were her world and the time she shared with them was cherished.