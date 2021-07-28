Marjorie (Biss) Waters

March 22, 1938 - July 19, 2021

Marjorie Biss Waters, 83, passed away July 19, 2021 at the Commons.

Marge had many professions secretary and nurse to name a few but her true love was anything to do with horses. She also loved her cats!

She is survived by her daughters Karen (Alfred) Horn and Christine (Brad) Spoor; a brother C. Edward (Mildred) Biss; a sister Patricia (Dick) Biss-Gilfus; her grandsons Jonathan (Kimberly), Jamie, Jeremy (Melissa), Joshua (Kristy) Horn and Aaron Spoor; seven great-grandchildren; and several nephews.

Marge was predeceased by her ex-husband Malik Waters.

Everyone is invited to a Celebration of Life on August 1, 2021 from 2-4 p.m. at the Municipal Park Pavilion, Fuller Road, Conquest.

Donations in her memory can be made to Friends Forever Animal Rescue, 24 Gristwood Rd., Pennellville, NY 13132.