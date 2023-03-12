Marjorie (Hoffman) Crawford

GULF BREEZE, FL - Marjorie (Hoffman) Crawford, a beloved member of the Auburn community, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023, at the age of 95. Marjorie was surrounded by her loving family in her home in Gulf Breeze, FL, where she had been residing in recent years.

Marjorie was born and raised in Auburn, the daughter of Frank and Margaret Hoffman. She graduated from East High School in 1946 and then attended St. Rose College in Albany. Marjorie worked for many years in retail including as a buyer for Hislop's Department Store. She also worked in Chappell's Ready to Wear and Homick's Women's Department. She loved creating beautiful window displays.

Marjorie was deeply committed to her faith and her community. She was an active member of Sacred Heart Church, serving as a Eucharistic Minister. She later belonged to St. Alphonsus Church where she was a member of the Rosary Altar Society.

Marjorie volunteered her time and talents with several organizations, including 4-H, where she supported young women teaching sewing and home economics, and the Cub Scouts of America, where she was a Den Mother. She also volunteered as a Merchandiser for the Finger Lakes Hospice Thrift Shop.

Marjorie enjoyed playing tennis with friends at the Auburn Tennis Center, participating in many leagues. She also was an avid bridge player for more than 65 years. Her love for gardening was widely known and admired in Auburn.

Marjorie was a devoted wife to her late husband, Donald Joseph Crawford, who passed away in 2009. She was a loving mother to their six children Catherine (James) Malvaso, Margaret (Michael) Ryan, Christine Crawford (deceased in 1981), Stephen (Jeanne) Crawford (deceased in 2005), John (Guillermo) Crawford, and Mary (Andrew) Brickle. She was also the proud grandmother of eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Marjorie is survived by nieces, nephews, and many close friends. She had two brothers who have since passed, Frank P. Hoffman and James R. Hoffman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 17, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. in St. Alphonsus Church, followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Matthew House in Marjorie's memory. The White Chapel Funeral Home has been entrusted with Marjorie's funeral arrangements.

Marjorie Hoffman Crawford will be deeply missed by all who knew her, but her legacy of love, faith, and community service will live on.