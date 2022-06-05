Marjorie Ida (Pearce) Sheckler

May 28, 1927 - May 30, 2022

CATO - Marjorie Ida (Pearce) Sheckler died peacefully at home, at the age of 95, in Cato, NY on May 30, 2022. She lived a long and loving life filled with the family she created. Marjorie was born on May 28, 1927, in Philadelphia, PA to Arthur Raymond Pearce and Mary Ammon Pearce Emes. She also had a loving relationship with her stepfather, George Emes. She was married to Addison Calvin Sheckler, who survives her, on September 13, 1947, in Sharon Hill, PA. They were married for 74 years, moving to Cato in 1949 where they established the home where they lived together until the time of her death.

Marjorie was active in her community and church. She loved flowers, books, and children. She was a wonderful cook and she loved entertaining her friends and family at holiday celebrations throughout the year. Most of all, she loved being a mother to her 11 children, grandmother to her 38 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She spent a lifetime creating a wonderful family with her partner and husband, Calvin.

Marjorie was predeceased by her sister June Boudette, brother-in-law Dick Sheckler, her son-in-law Richard Leff and by her grandson, Nicholas Hersey.

She is survived by her husband, Addison Calvin Sheckler. By her children and their spouses, Cole and Caryn Sheckler, Susan Leff, Melinda and Jack Bolinski, Gwyn and Al Weaver, Beth Irene Sheckler and Scott Brennan, Alicia Hersey, Kate Sheckler, Chad and Diane Sheckler, Brett Sheckler, Ross and Cynthia Sheckler, and Jesse and Donna Sheckler. She is also survived by her sister Dorothy (Dottie) Cassidy, and sisters-in-law Alva Hayes and Sandra Suld, and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Meridian Baptist Church, New York 370, Meridian New York 13113. (315) 626-6851.

Burial will be private at the family's convenience at the Sheckler family burial plot, a memorial service will take place June 18 at 11:00 AM at the Meridian Baptist Church. Arrangements are in care of the Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato.