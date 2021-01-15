Marjorie Shannon

Marjorie graduated from Sherwood School Class of 1947. She was a hard working mother raising her four sons with her husband Albert and working at different jobs over the years to take care of the needs. Marjorie was a member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Auburn for over 60 years and in those years the church treasurer for several of them. She was also a member of the Southern Cayuga County Home Bureau. Marjorie enjoyed working on puzzles, sewing, reading, family gatherings and just going for a ride in the car.