Marjorie Shannon

Marjorie Shannon

Sept. 6, 1929 - Jan. 12, 2021

AUBURN — Marjorie Shannon, 91, of Auburn, passed away on Jan. 12, 2021 at The Commons. She was born on Sept. 6, 1929 in Sherwood to the late Willard and Josephine Arliss Bennett.

Marjorie graduated from Sherwood School Class of 1947. She was a hard working mother raising her four sons with her husband Albert and working at different jobs over the years to take care of the needs. Marjorie was a member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Auburn for over 60 years and in those years the church treasurer for several of them. She was also a member of the Southern Cayuga County Home Bureau. Marjorie enjoyed working on puzzles, sewing, reading, family gatherings and just going for a ride in the car.

She is survived by her sons: David (Helen) Bacon, of Geneva, Thomas Bacon, of Portland, OR, Randy (Nancy) Bacon, of Weedsport, Lyle (Barbara) Bacon, of Auburn; stepdaughters: Wanda Otting, of Oswego, Cathy Essman, of Iowa; brother, Lavern Bennett, of Auburn; sister, Linda Lauster, of Clyde; sister-in-law, Barbara Bennett, of Athens, AL; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Marjorie was predeceased by her husband of 45 years, Albert Shannon, daughter, Marlene Bacon in 1959, sister, Helen Leonard and brother, Leslie Bennett.

There will be a celebration of life held in the spring of 2021. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital, 750 E. Adams St., Syracuse NY 13210 in memory of Marjorie Shannon.

