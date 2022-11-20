Marjorie Wallace

AUBURN - Marjorie Wallace, 94, passed away at home Friday November 18, 2022 peacefully surrounded by family.

A native of Liverpool, England and a High School graduate of Liverpool Schools, she was a member of the British Women's Land Army. She was a resident of Auburn for the past 55 years, along with her late husband Thomas.

In earlier years she was employed at the Lewis Drug Store in Liverpool, and after relocating to Auburn she was employed at Smileys Florist for a brief time.

Surviving are her daughter, Carol A. Wallace, Auburn; brother, Terry (Pat) Holt, Owasco; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was pre-deceased by her husband Thomas, and daughter Linda Wallace. Her parents James Cooke and Elsie Cooke Holt. A brother James Cooke and sister Eileen Cooke.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 12:15 p.m. at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc. with the Reverend James Enright officiating. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

There will be calling hours from 10:00 am to Noon, prior to services at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY.

Memorials may be remembered to Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York Street, Auburn, NY 13032.