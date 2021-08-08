Marjorie (Whitehead) Gulliver
Aug. 28, 1926 - Aug. 3, 2021
FLEMING - Marjorie (Whitehead) Gulliver, 94, of Finger Lakes Center For Living died Tuesday, August 3, 2021. She has finally been reunited with the love of her life, Donald Gulliver, who passed away four years ago.
Mrs. Gulliver was born in Fleming, NY to Lester and Nellie (Pierce) Whitehead on August 28, 1926.
After Marjorie graduated from Union Springs Central School, she married her high school sweetheart Donald Gulliver. Donald enlisted in the Navy to serve in WWII and Marjorie worked for Alco during the same time to do her part during the war. After the war, Marjorie and Donald settled down in Fleming for a life long journey together. She dedicated her life raising their six children and working on the farm alongside her husband of 72 years.
She and her husband were enthusiastic travelers, spending winters in Arizona with friends and family. They were square dance members of the Cayuga Cut Ups. Marjorie and Donald were always happy to help someone in need, and they were adored by their friends and family.
Marjorie was a proud and loving mother to her six surviving children: Linda Diehl (Ray), Carol Delaney (Fred), Donna Wood (Richard), Gary Gulliver (Karen), Deborah Collier (Al), and Jeffrey Gulliver (Darci). Grandmother to 19 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her parents; brother, Charles Whitehead, and great grandchild, Dylan Juhl.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to all of the caregivers who took care of our mother while she was still at home. Especially granddaughters, Doreen Vanacore and Marie Juhl who cared for their grandparents endlessly for the past several years. We would also like to thank all of the staff at Finger Lakes Center For Living for their wonderful care during this past year.
There will be no calling hours, and a private family service will be held at a later date.
Donations can be made to the Fleming Fire Department Station Two, 5024 NY34, Auburn, NY.
Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.