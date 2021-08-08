Marjorie (Whitehead) Gulliver

Aug. 28, 1926 - Aug. 3, 2021

FLEMING - Marjorie (Whitehead) Gulliver, 94, of Finger Lakes Center For Living died Tuesday, August 3, 2021. She has finally been reunited with the love of her life, Donald Gulliver, who passed away four years ago.

Mrs. Gulliver was born in Fleming, NY to Lester and Nellie (Pierce) Whitehead on August 28, 1926.

After Marjorie graduated from Union Springs Central School, she married her high school sweetheart Donald Gulliver. Donald enlisted in the Navy to serve in WWII and Marjorie worked for Alco during the same time to do her part during the war. After the war, Marjorie and Donald settled down in Fleming for a life long journey together. She dedicated her life raising their six children and working on the farm alongside her husband of 72 years.

She and her husband were enthusiastic travelers, spending winters in Arizona with friends and family. They were square dance members of the Cayuga Cut Ups. Marjorie and Donald were always happy to help someone in need, and they were adored by their friends and family.