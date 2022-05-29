Mark A. Bruzee

Mark A. Bruzee passed away peacefully on May 20, 2022 with his husband by his side.

Mark loved theater and was a writer, producer and actor. Mark launched LEAP Audio and Darker Projects Audio Production Companies and was a voice actor for many audio books.

Mark was a member of Auburn Players and Harlequin Productions. Mark and David's door was always open to friends and strangers who needed an ear or a cup of coffee.

Mark is survived by his husband David Roche. Mark and David shared a life together for 42 years. Their best moment was being married at the New York State Fair. Mark is also survived by his brothers Timothy (Teri) and Neil Bruzee of Seneca Falls, NY; and a large extended family.

Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.

A Celebration of Mark's Life will be held on June 5, 2022 from 12:00-4:00 p.m. at 7246 Chestnut Ridge Road, Auburn, NY.