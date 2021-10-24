Mark Allen Wood

PORT BYRON - Mark Allen Wood, 60, of Port Byron, passed away at his home on Monday, October 4, 2021 after a valiant battle with ALS.

He was born in Auburn and resided in the area most of his life. Mark worked for more than 42 years for Vista Builders in Port Byron.

Mark enjoyed watching NASCAR and especially loved following his beloved Las Vegas Raiders. He lived life to the fullest and cherished all the good times with his family and friends, whether it was cookouts at the house or a few drinks around the bonfire, he was always happy to be surrounded by the ones he loved. If there was a motto that he would stand by, it would be, Work Hard but play Harder! He always brought a smile to everyone and will be forever missed. Rest In Peace, son, brother, dad, grandpa and friend! You will always be with us.

He is survived by his loving mother Geraldine Foster; son Cody Wood (Madison McElroy) of Auburn; daughter Beth Phillips of FL; seven siblings, Teresa Wood of FL, Bob Wood of MT, Kim Wood of Auburn, Vicki Roof of Auburn, Kelly Kirschner (Brian), Sharon Riley (Joe Masi) of WI, James Foster (Vicki Townsend); two grandchildren, Nina Wood, Xavier Phillips and soon to be third grandchild; as well as 15 nieces and nephews; 15 great-nieces and nephews; longtime girlfriend of 23 years Dixie Glenn; and beloved canine friend Jessie. He was predeceased by his stepfather Stewart Foster, brother Todd Wood, nephew Zachery Riley and his beloved canine friend Raider.

A special thank you from the family to David Titus, Sr., for everything he did for Mark through his most difficult times.

Calling hours are next Saturday, October 30, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. with services to immediately follow at noon, all in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.