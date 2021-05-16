AUBURN - Mark G. Carnicelli, 61 of Columbus Street, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at his home. A life resident of Auburn, Mark was born May 3, 1960 the son of the late Arthur and Carmella (Catalano) Carnicelli. He was a man of so many great characteristics, having a caring, kind heart and soul. Mark never hesitated to show his love and affection toward family and friends. He had a huge heart for his two children and grandchildren and loved them unconditionally.

A lover of all types of music, Mark was always ready to jam out with his nephews. He also loved to draw, paint and enjoyed the time he spent with his family and had a special bond with all his siblings. He was a tremendous listener and an uncle that all his nieces and nephews could confide in, even having a nickname for each of them. If you knew Mark, then you knew he had an infectious laugh, often heard at events and holidays. An avid fisherman, he enjoyed taking nieces and nephews to the Mud Locks in Cayuga, showing them how to catch carp using corn. Mark also enjoyed taking walks through the trails on Lafayette Place where he was born and raised. From watching Little Rascals in black and white to babysitting and being a positive role model, Mark will be sadly missed and always remembered.