Mark J. Wrobel

AUBURN - Mark J. Wrobel, 70, of Auburn passed away after a brief illness on Aug. 5, 2021.

Mark was born in Auburn, NY, the son of the late Edward and Josephine (Bojcun) Wrobel. He was employed by the NYS Correction Dept. as a Corrections Officer for many years.

He was the former owner of Swifty's Bar and enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing in his spare time. He also was a fine cook and he and his wife loved to travel.

Mark is survived by his wife and best friend Kim who would have celebrated their 30th Anniversary on Oct. 19; brothers: Anthony of WV, Jak (Heather) of Auburn and Ned (Donna) Wrobel of Auburn; sister-in-law Janice (Dan) Landes of Weedsport; nieces: Nicole Landes, Carrie Rawn, Amy Harrison; and nephews: Nicholas and Jacob Rawn; along with several cousins.

Funeral services will be private. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers contributions to the Matthew House or a charity of one's choice.

Mark's true wish is that everyone live your life to the fullest and do an act of kindness for someone who needs it.

Heieck-Pelc Funeral Home LLC, 42 E. Genesee St., Auburn, NY has charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be made to heieckpelcfuneralhome.com.