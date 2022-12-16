Mark Joseph Rybarczyk

April 21, 1955 - April 18, 2022

HOUSTON, TX — Mark Joseph Rybarczyk passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 18, 2022, in Houston, TX. Mark was born on April 21, 1955, in Auburn, NY, the son of the Honorable Judge Joseph J. Rybarczyk and Pauline E. Rybarczyk. Mark grew up in Auburn, surrounded by a close-knit community of family and friends. His early years were filled with Polish traditions, services at St. Hyacinth's Church, and gatherings with neighborhood families.

Mark graduated with honors from Auburn High School where he played baseball and was a first team all-conference basketball selection. He graduated from Hamilton College where he was a member of Psi Upsilon Fraternity and also starred on the Hamilton powerhouse basketball team. He served as co-captain, led the team in rebounds and blocked shots on a team consistently ranked nationally as one of the top programs in the country.

After college, Mark earned a Master's degree from Cornell University in Industrial Labor and Relations. In business as in sports, Mark's life was a model of hard work, commitment, and integrity. He began his human resources career at Shell Oil Company in Houston, TX, where he met his wife, Nancy. In 1989, Mark joined the Bisys Group as a corporate officer and one of seven founding executives. He led the company's human resources and administrative functions for 17 years, during which the company completed over 50 acquisitions and achieved a successful IPO.

Later in his career, Mark served as a senior vice president for a global staffing firm and a managing partner for an executive global search firm. Throughout his career, Mark mentored many, developed lifelong relationships, and felt personally fulfilled by his work.

An avid sports fan, Mark spent a large part of his time cheering for the New York Giants, preferably from his home gym. He had a penchant for Mexican food, and he and Nancy frequently enjoyed queso and margaritas at various Houston restaurants.

One of Mark's most sacred traditions was Saturday morning basketball with his crew at Wier Park near Rice University. On the court, Mark was known for his competitive spirit, uncompromising work ethic, and aggressive defense. Off the court, he was known for his candor, humility, wit, and above all, his love for his family.

His three girls, Lacey, Jodi, and Robby were the lights of his life. Mark was a regular at their sports events – River Oaks Baptist for basketball practices, Houston City Club for tennis lessons, and Houston Gymnastics Academy for tumbling practice, among others. He and Jodi traveled the state of Texas together as she competed in regional and state tennis tournaments. He was a super fan of St. John's School athletics and later the SMU Mustangs, where Lacey and Robby were both college cheerleaders and club lacrosse players. Mark was an incredible father and a friend to each of his girls.

He was hardworking and compassionate, and he greatly admired similar values in the people around him. Mark was a bright, humorous, and humble man with a contagious spirit. He touched the lives of so many, and he will be missed immeasurably.

Mark was predeceased by his parents and is survived by his wife of 32 years, Nancy Rybarczyk; and their three daughters: Lacey Meehan and husband, Evan Meehan, Jodi Rybarczyk, and Robby Rybarczyk; his two sisters: Sandra Rybarczyk and Mary Jo McEldowney and husband, Gary McEldowney; and their children: Taylor Paul and Evan McEldowney; his cousins: Dr. Paul Skomsky, Mike Skomsky, Edward Vivenzio, Gerry Guiney, Luke Rybarczyk, and Judy Plis.

A memorial service was held April 27 at St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Houston.

In lieu of customary remembrances, contributions in Mark's memory may be directed to Pro-Vision, Inc., Attn: Gaby Solis, 2656 South Loop West, Suite 650, Houston, TX, 77054 or online at https://bit.ly/35tHxnC. Pro-Vision was created to inspire hope and purpose into young people, families and communities, through access to academic, economic, and social enrichment opportunities. Since its founding in 1990, Pro-Vision, Inc. has provided young people from one of Houston's most underserved neighborhoods the guidance and tools needed to realize their full academic, civic, and moral potential.