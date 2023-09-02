SENECA FALLS - Mark L. Cobb, 54, of Seneca Falls, passed away at Clifton Springs Hospital and Clinic on Saturday, August 19, 2023.

All services will be held privately and at the convenience of Mark's family.

Mark held a special place in his heart for all animals so those wishing may donate in his memory to Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 E. River St., Waterloo, NY 13165.

Mark was born in Syracuse, NY, the son of the late Lawrence and Sonja (Sherman) Cobb. He graduated from Cicero-North Syracuse High School and went on to further his education and specialize in computers and software implantation. He most recently worked for Medent in Auburn as a Software Support Technician.

He was united in marriage with the love of his life, Stephanie Sweet, on June 14, 2014.

Mark was known for his generosity and his big heart. He loved being outdoors and exploring what the Finger Lakes had to offer. He liked to kayak and fish and was very much into classic cars. He also loved to travel, and loved southern California, especially, San Diego.

Mark is survived by his beloved wife, Stephanie; brothers Michael and Brian Cobb; mother and father-in-law, Steven (Sandra) Sweet; sisters-in-law Samantha (Christopher) Caruso, Sheryl (Michael Pinto) Palmateer; several nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews; as well as extended family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his great-grandmother, Viola Sherman, who he shared a special bond with.

