Mark M. Dec

He was drafted into the Army in 1971 and was stationed in San Antonio, Texas. He used to say: "I'm sure you noticed how safe our Southern Border was from the Vietnamese." While in San Antonio, Mark was bitten by the acting bug and given his first opportunity to strut his stuff. He performed the role of Horatio in Shakespeare's Hamlet and the role of Jim in Tennessee Williams' The Glass Menagerie. After the Army, Mark moved to New York City, where he studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. He then spent time in California in order to pursue his love of films. While there Mark studied at the Film Actors Workshop and The Burbank Studios. He appeared as an FBI Agent in the film Surveillance, directed by James Pomelo and voice-over work in Eat My Dust directed by Charles Griffith. He later moved back to NYC, performed more theater and took a part-time job at Carnegie Hall where he met his future wife, Sharon Babbitt, who was there pursuing her career as an opera singer. Their first date was Feb. 14, 1982. (You gotta admit he was a romantic.) He took her to the Metropolitan Opera. She was sold. They were married April 8, 1982.