Mark M. Dec
Oct. 27, 1947 - Jan. 27, 2021
AUBURN — Mark M. Dec, 73, of Auburn, passed away Jan. 27, 2021 at University Hospital. Born on Oct. 27, 1947, Mark was the only son of Jacqueline and James Dec.
He was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School Class of 1965 and of Auburn Community College in 1967 earning an Associates Degree in Humanities and Social Sciences. Mark went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Miami, FL in 1969.
He was drafted into the Army in 1971 and was stationed in San Antonio, Texas. He used to say: "I'm sure you noticed how safe our Southern Border was from the Vietnamese." While in San Antonio, Mark was bitten by the acting bug and given his first opportunity to strut his stuff. He performed the role of Horatio in Shakespeare's Hamlet and the role of Jim in Tennessee Williams' The Glass Menagerie. After the Army, Mark moved to New York City, where he studied at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. He then spent time in California in order to pursue his love of films. While there Mark studied at the Film Actors Workshop and The Burbank Studios. He appeared as an FBI Agent in the film Surveillance, directed by James Pomelo and voice-over work in Eat My Dust directed by Charles Griffith. He later moved back to NYC, performed more theater and took a part-time job at Carnegie Hall where he met his future wife, Sharon Babbitt, who was there pursuing her career as an opera singer. Their first date was Feb. 14, 1982. (You gotta admit he was a romantic.) He took her to the Metropolitan Opera. She was sold. They were married April 8, 1982.
Mark enjoyed sports. He played inter-mural baseball in college and was very proud of his home runs. He loved the NY Mets, the NY Giants and boxing.
Mark loved, vintage films, especially those of Spencer Tracy, and could tell you, off the top of his head, what actor or actress or film won an Academy Award for most any year. He was a member of SAG-AFRTA and Actor's Equity which are trade unions for actors. He played the guitar, blues harmonica, and composed songs. Mark wrote poetry and short stories. He also enjoyed making abstract paintings.
A bowl of ice cream, an old movie (or any movie) and his wife by his side was an ideal evening for him. Mark was known by his friends for his sharp wit and fun sense of humor. He will be missed.
Mark is survived by his wife, Sharon and their two overly-indulged cats, Gus and Biff. Mark was predeceased by his mother and father, Jacqueline and James Ignatius Dec. Calling hours will be held on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 from 2 to 4 p.m. in White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. Contributions in Mark's name may be made to WCNY, Defenders of Wildlife or Feeding America. To offer condolences to the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.