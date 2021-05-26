Mark W. Finizio

AUBURN — Mark W. Finizio, 62, of Auburn, lost his 15-year-long battle with Frontal Temporal Dementia on Monday, May 24, 2021 with his wife at his side.

He was a life resident of Auburn, the son of Ralph Finizio, Jr. and the late Virginia (Misner) Finizio.

Mark was an Auburn High School graduate, Class of 1977. He worked for many years at Overhead Door of Auburn until his illness progressed. He was an avid bowler and outdoorsman who enjoyed camping with his family. Mark also enjoyed watching the New York Yankees, Auburn Doubledays and Syracuse Orangemen. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and loved riding his Harley Davidson. Mark will be especially remembered for his infectious laugh and his sense of humor.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 38 years, Kathi (O'Hara) Finizio; beloved son, Michael (Alicia) Finizio; his granddaughter, the light of his life, Bailey Claire (B.B.); father, Ralph Finizio, Jr. (Elle); two brothers: Ralph (Michelle) Finizio III and Patrick (Sherri) Finizio; sister-in-law, Chris (Kevin) Casselman; and several other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews.