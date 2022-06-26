Mark W. O'Hora

Nov. 25, 1962 - June 22, 2022

LIVERPOOL - Mark W. O'Hora, 59, formally of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, June 22, 2022 in Liverpool. Born November 25, 1962, he was the son of Ann (Corcoran) O'Hora and the late William O'Hora.

Mark was an Auburn High School graduate, Class of 1980 and was employed with a few companies as an Electrician, most recently Country Line of Geneva and City Electric of Syracuse.

In addition to his mother Ann; Mark is survived by his beloved daughter Victoria O'Hora; and her mother Kelly Miller, both of Cicero; brother Michael O'Hora and his wife Kathryn of CA; and their children Michael, Jr. and Kelli O'Hora.

Funeral services and burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery, will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, Inc., 197 South Street, Auburn.

Contributions may be made in memory of Mark to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.

To offer condolences for the family, please visit http://www.whitechapelfh.com.