At the age of 18, Mark answered the call from his country to serve in the Vietnam War. Upon returning home, he worked alongside his family at MC Townsend & Sons before taking a job in the foundry at Gould's Pumps in Seneca Falls, where he worked for 40 years. Later in life, he could always be found either in his greenhouse surrounded by plants, in his garden digging in the dirt or at the golf course, enjoying a round with his friends.