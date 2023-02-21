Mark W. Townsend
March 28, 1950 – Feb. 17, 2023
MONTEZUMA - Mark W. Townsend, 72, of Montezuma, passed away peacefully on Feb. 17, 2023, after a short, hard-fought battle with cancer.
At the age of 18, Mark answered the call from his country to serve in the Vietnam War. Upon returning home, he worked alongside his family at MC Townsend & Sons before taking a job in the foundry at Gould's Pumps in Seneca Falls, where he worked for 40 years. Later in life, he could always be found either in his greenhouse surrounded by plants, in his garden digging in the dirt or at the golf course, enjoying a round with his friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, Mark and Delores, as well as his brother, Tommy. He is survived by his siblings: Debbie (Pat), Randy (Dawn), Joey and his children: Mark, Stacey, Lannon (Susan), and Holley; grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be invited to a Celebration of Life in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Montezuma Fire Department or Cayuga Ambulance Service.