Marlene (Martin) Hershberger

Professionally, Marlene had a long and successful career working for the NYS Department of Mental Health as an auditor. She was an active member of both St. Mary's and Holy Family churches in Auburn. She had a love of travel, a passion for photography and cherished her time on the golf course. Marlene loved to tackle the daily crossword puzzle in the paper and was a loving and influential aunt to her niece and nephew, Emily and Tim. Her involvement and influence in Tim and Emily's lives took on even greater meaning after the passing of her brother, William J. Martin in October of 1985. She played a tremendously important role in Tim and Emily's upbringing and many, many, memories were made together in Auburn, New Symrna Beach, FL, Disney World, the Owasco Country Club and meals at Balloons, Sunset, Curley's and of course brunches at Springside!