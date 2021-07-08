Marlene Tidd

Marlene was a wonderful, kind, loving person who will be missed by so many. She was a hard worker that took herself to task to make her home and property immaculate. She was a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all. She was always there for anyone who needed her and to help everyone. She was a kindergarten teacher to many by trade, including her granddaughters, nieces and nephews, but she was a teacher to all. She was a caregiver her whole life. First to her siblings as being the oldest of eight children, then to her husband and children and her in-laws and then her grandchildren that she cherished dearly. Her greatest gift was her devoted faith in the Lord. She taught and raised her children and grandchildren to find faith, have faith and grow in their faith. She was a faithful member of the Second Baptist Church for decades, working with Sunday School and Pioneer Girls for years. In her later years she was a member of the First Baptist Church of Skaneateles. A huge hole has been left in this world and in our hearts. Comfort can be found, knowing she is with her Lord and Savior.