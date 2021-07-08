Marlene Tidd
AUBURN - Marlene Tidd, 84, of Auburn, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at the Fingerlakes Center for Living. She was the daughter of the late Willard and Alice Walter Smith.
Marlene was a wonderful, kind, loving person who will be missed by so many. She was a hard worker that took herself to task to make her home and property immaculate. She was a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to all. She was always there for anyone who needed her and to help everyone. She was a kindergarten teacher to many by trade, including her granddaughters, nieces and nephews, but she was a teacher to all. She was a caregiver her whole life. First to her siblings as being the oldest of eight children, then to her husband and children and her in-laws and then her grandchildren that she cherished dearly. Her greatest gift was her devoted faith in the Lord. She taught and raised her children and grandchildren to find faith, have faith and grow in their faith. She was a faithful member of the Second Baptist Church for decades, working with Sunday School and Pioneer Girls for years. In her later years she was a member of the First Baptist Church of Skaneateles. A huge hole has been left in this world and in our hearts. Comfort can be found, knowing she is with her Lord and Savior.
She is survived by children Joseph A. Tidd and his wife, Sarah, Deborah L. Slater and her husband, Verne; grandchildren Angelia Mack and her husband, Kenneth, Joanna Bilinski and her husband, Steve, Ed Tidd and his wife, Jen, Andy Tidd and his wife, Meg, Jessica Kiesznowski and her husband, Nick, Alison Slater; great-grandchildren Brandon, Tyler and Spencer MackTanner, Tucker, Josh and Elizabeth Bilinski, Emma, AJ, Leah, Josie and Jase Tidd, Arthur, Augusta Tidd, Carmella Kiesznowski, Caleb Slater; brothers: Frederick H. Smith, Richard G. Smith Gary D. Smith, Stephen W. Smith and his wife, Debbie; and sister, Linda LoPiccolo.
In addition to her parents, Marlene was predeceased by her husband, Arthur J. "Stub" Tidd, brother, Robert N. Smith, sister, Beth Blaisdell, sisters-in-law: Carol, Rebecca and Pat Smith and brother-in-law, Jimmy LoPiccolo.
We welcome friends and family for a graveside service at 2 PM on July 9,2021 at Soule Cemetery, Town of Sennett. Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com. The family would like to thank the staff at Finger Lakes Center for Living. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of one's choice.