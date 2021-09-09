 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marshall J. Trapp

Marshall J. Trapp

{{featured_button_text}}

Marshall J. Trapp

AUBURN — Marshall J. Trapp, 78, of Auburn, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at St. Joseph's Hospital. He was the son of the late Marshall Trapp.

Marshall was a hardworking man and there was no job to hard or too small.

He is survived by, children: Patrick Ware, James Trapp, Jessie Trapp, David Trapp and Jennifer Trapp; brother, Butch Trapp; sister, Anita Haynes; grandchildren: Patrick Ware, Parker Ware, Mary Keith, Crystal Merritt, Joanne Merritt Mumford, Jeanette Trapp, James Rice, Christopher Trapp and Cheyenne Rice; several great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Marshall was predeceased by his wife Viola Mae O'Leary.

There will be memorial service at noon, Oct. 16, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3166 Miller Road, Auburn, NY.

Condolences may be made at www.brewfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

DIY disaster! Here are some tips to avoid DIY headaches

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News