Marshall J. Trapp

AUBURN — Marshall J. Trapp, 78, of Auburn, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at St. Joseph's Hospital. He was the son of the late Marshall Trapp.

Marshall was a hardworking man and there was no job to hard or too small.

He is survived by, children: Patrick Ware, James Trapp, Jessie Trapp, David Trapp and Jennifer Trapp; brother, Butch Trapp; sister, Anita Haynes; grandchildren: Patrick Ware, Parker Ware, Mary Keith, Crystal Merritt, Joanne Merritt Mumford, Jeanette Trapp, James Rice, Christopher Trapp and Cheyenne Rice; several great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Marshall was predeceased by his wife Viola Mae O'Leary.

There will be memorial service at noon, Oct. 16, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3166 Miller Road, Auburn, NY.

