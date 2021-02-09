Marshall L. Cox
PORT BYRON — Marshall L. Cox, from Port Byron, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at the age of 86.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Charlotte C. Cox; sister, Sandra Priest from PA; seven children: Patricia Janhonen, Daniel (Christine) Cox, Dennis (Tina) Cox, Douglas (Nichole) Cox, Dale (Tammy) Cox, Deanna (Kevin) Gates and Donald Cox; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Marshall was a dedicated family man and often used his days off from his full-time job as an engineer at Borden Research Company painting cars. He very much enjoyed working in his shop making many unique things from wood, which we all enjoyed receiving. He had a generous heart and would help anyone in needed if he was able. When he was physically able, he loved throwing horseshoes with anyone willing. He will be sorely missed by many.
There will be no calling hours or memorial service per his wishes. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CIMVAC Ambulance, 2496 West Main St, Cato, NY 13033, where his daughter is a volunteer, or to Throop Ambulance, 7159 Beech Tree Rd, Auburn, NY 13021 who assisted Marshall numerous times.
