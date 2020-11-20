Martha 'Ann' Morabito

AUBURN — Martha "Ann" Morabito, 93, formerly of Barber Street, Auburn, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 in Auburn Community Hospital. Ann lived her entire life in Auburn. She was the daughter of the late Gabriel and Theresa Jacobs and was a communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church where she was a member of their Society of the Sacred Heart.

Together with her late husband, Joseph J. Morabito, they owned and operated Ideal Cleaners which was located on West Genesee Street in Auburn for decades. Both Ann and her husband were avid, active New York Yankee fans. She was an enthusiastic participant in numerous female bowling leagues and tournaments in the Auburn area.

Ann is survived by three sons: Joseph, Jr. (Barbara) Morabito, of Auburn, Francis (Janice) Morabito, of Cicero, and Andrew (Sarah) Morabito, of Auburn; five daughters: Gemma Morabito, of Auburn, Bernadette Morabito (Gary Decker), of Camillus, Mary Morabito (Michael Snyder), of Clay, Martha Morabito, of Liverpool, and Tina (Paul) Carey, of Mass.; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and her late husband Joe who passed away in 2016, she was further predeceased by her precious granddaughter Breanne Morabito.