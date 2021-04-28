Martin Edward Fanning

Rain or shine, every weekday morning began with an early 5-mile run. After knee surgery, a 30-minute swim took its place. These are just small examples of his uncommon fortitude.

In retirement, Marty and Peggy traveled the world and divided their time between their beloved Owasco Lake and Cape Coral, FL. Marty and Peggy built their dream home on Owasco Lake and reveled in everything about - gardening in the morning, kayaking or boating in the afternoon and swimming before bed. Most summer days they were happily overrun with children and grandchildren from dawn until dusk.

There was no more devoted husband than Marty. When Peggy began experiencing health issues in 2012, specialists couldn't diagnose the cause. Marty phoned the Mayo Clinic every day for weeks until he secured an appointment. Action was Marty's love language and he would move heaven and earth when loved ones needed him.

Marty and Peggy shared a profound faith and obedience to God. That faith faced the ultimate test with the loss of their son Marty and daughter Marlyn to motor vehicle accidents in the 1980s. Marty and Peggy's trust in God was unwavering. The family takes enormous comfort from their reunion in heaven.