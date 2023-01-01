Martin J. Baumes

1934 - 2022

AUBURN - Martin J. Baumes, of Auburn, NY passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the Commons on St. Anthony.

Martin James Baumes was born in Auburn on January 24, 1934. He was the son of the late Martin Schuyler Baumes and Frances (Colgan) Baumes. Martin attended St. Alphonsus School. He was a graduate of West High School, Class of 1952. After high school he was drafted and served his country in Korea from 1956 to 1958.

Martin married Mary (Sweeting) Baumes on July 14, 1962. Together they raised five children.

Martin was employed at Alco in the machine shop until 1968. At which time he devoted himself full time to Baumes Greenhouse. Martin and his wife owned and operated the business until it sold in 2014. He worked until he was 80 years old.

Martin was known for growing only the best, top quality plants. Most notably his geraniums, hardy mums, and poinsettias. A very generous man, he participated for years growing plants for fundraisers for the Hospice Geranium sale and the Maroon Vanguard Marching Band flower sales, as well as many others.

Martin was a lifelong parishioner at St. Alphonsus Church in Auburn. He served on the finance committee and the St. Alphonsus School Scholarship Committee.

Martin is survived by his daughters Ellen M. Baumes and Susan (Brian) Curry; and sons Mark Baumes (Lisa Hart), Paul (Terrie) Baumes; daughter-in-law, Nancy Baumes; and grandchildren Steven (Deanna) Baumes, Katie Baumes, Daniel and Gregory Baumes, Braeden, Moira and Ethan Curry.

He was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Mary (Sweeting) Baumes; his oldest son, John M. Baumes; sisters Mildred (Baumes) Bondy (Gus) and Marjorie (Baumes) Blowers.

Due to safety concerns around gathering together at the time of Mary Baumes' death in January of 2021, the family will also be celebrating her life and memory at the same funeral mass service.

Calling hours will be held at Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, NY on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. On Wednesday, January 4, 2023 a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Alphonsus Church, at 10:00 a.m. for both Martin and Mary, with Reverend Stephen Karani, Pastor as Celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be remembered to and checks made payable to St. Alphonsus Food Pantry, 90 Melrose Rd., Auburn, NY in memory of Martin Baumes.