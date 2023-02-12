Martin J. Siracusa

UNION SPRINGS - Martin J. Siracusa died unexpectedly in his home in Union Springs on Thursday, January 26, 2023. He was 62.

Marty lived a big life. An avid outdoorsman, he attended Outward Bound as a teenager and enjoyed all outdoor, adrenaline sports. He was an accomplished downhill skier and loved hiking.

Marty attended Cayuga Community College where he was active in all sorts of outdoor activities. He spent time in Tampa, FL before traveling to Europe where he toured with his brother's theater company - acting and providing technical support in performances across the continent.

Upon returning to the United States he moved to Atlanta and worked with his dear friend Matt, restoring and reselling automobiles. He was especially proud of his work helping to produce a major music festival in Atlanta (WorldFest).

He was able to fly back to Berlin in 1989 and personally witness the dismantling of the Berlin Wall, something he often spoke of. He brought back pieces of the wall that he happily gifted to friends.

With a stopover in Auburn, NY for a few months, where he met the love of his life, Susie, his travels next took him to Los Angeles where he held a variety of jobs (anyone who knew Marty knows that he could do almost anything). His last job there was as an Art Handler – installing, de-installing and crating fine art. He worked with all the major Southern California art museums and had wonderful stories of celebrity homes and offices and the people he met while working on their art pieces (Randy Quaid, Larry Hagman, Magic Johnson and Michael Eisner, to name a few).

Next, he moved to Boston and traveling back and forth to Auburn, NY, working with his mother to create a beautiful, sustainable farm in Aurelius. He grew hydroponic lettuce in greenhouses and other produce in-ground, which he sold to area restaurants.

He loved Boston and was happy to live just a few blocks from Sam Adams Brewery. It was during this time that his interest in cooking and brewing blossomed. In Boston, he married Susie and in 2021 moved to Union Springs where he continued to farm, cook fabulous meals and brew delicious beer.

Marty is survived by his mother, Jean Brycki Siracusa; and father, Joseph Siracusa (Crystal); his brother, Joey Siracusa; sister, Jackie Caputa (Lenny); and brother, Jeff Siracusa (Tammy); his nephews Ryan, Sean, Ethan and Aiden; aunts Chris Brycki and Elaine Rooney (Bill); and several cousins. He is also survived by his beloved wife, Susie Guszcza; and devoted Labrador, Clifford.

Calling hours will be held at Plis Funeral Home, 220 State Street, Auburn, on Saturday, February 18, 2023 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., followed by a short service. A Celebration of Life is being planned for a future date. Please, in lieu of flowers, consider making a donation to your local dog/animal rescue organization or SPCA.