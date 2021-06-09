Marva L. Duncan

She was born in Buffalo, the daughter of the late Abe and Mary (Gaskin) Chaffin and also resided in Massachusetts before settling in Auburn to raise her family. "Ma Dukes" as she was affectionately known by her family and friends was a Cayuga and Tompkins Community College graduate.

In her earlier years, Marva was employed as an RN at the former Mercy Hospital. She would also work as a business representative for Local 200 and upon retirement, worked for several years as a greeter at Walmart. Ma Dukes had many hobbies, including painting, horseback riding, ballet, and an occasional trip to one of our local casinos. Marva was most happy attending many of her children's and grandchildren's sporting events. She became her son's #1 fan watching him participate on the Syracuse Express Semi-Pro Football Team. She enjoyed the Home Depot annual Christmas parties together with her daughter, Marnie. There will never be another "Ma Dukes" quite like her. She will be sadly missed.