Marvin A. Miller

AUBURN — Marvin A. Miller, 87, of Auburn passed away Saturday evening, May 14, 2022 at Auburn Rehab and Nursing Center, Thornton Avenue, Auburn, NY.

Marvin was born and raised in Elbridge, NY and lived at Evergreen Heights in Weedsport, NY from 1976 to 2016. Since 2016 Marvin resided at Auburn Rehab and Nursing Center. He will be missed by family and staff as he was very independent, direct, quiet, and lived his life simply.

Marvin was predeceased by his parents, Marvin F. and Carrie (Baker) Miller, his sisters: Cynthia House, Mabel Alnutt, Mary E. Longyear, Cora Williamson, Carolyn Aldridge, and brother Philo Miller.

He is survived by many nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to the staff of Auburn Rehab and Nursing for your compassionate care of Marvin.

Graveside burial will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at the Ira Rural Cemetery, White Hill Cemetery Rd., Ira, NY.

Audioun Funeral Home, LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, NY 13140.