Marvin L. King, Jr.

July 9, 1967 - May 9, 2021

On Sunday, May 9, 2021, Marvin L. King, Jr. left his earthly bond to rest with his father Marvin L. King, Sr. and brother Kenneth King. On that day we lost a foundation stone of our family. As a loving son, loving husband, devoted brother, and caring grandfather.

He was a mechanic for CSX the past 19 years that took him across many states and gave him the opportunity to meet many people along the way. He was never afraid to lend a helping hand or offer advice in whatever the case may be.

He was an avid hunter who enjoyed spending time outdoors and spending time at his camp. He received the most enjoyment spending time with his family whether it was a task to complete or a simple small gettogether.

He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Victoria (Powers) King; his mother, Nan King; his sisters: Joyce and Karen; brother, Jim King; grandson, Jacob King; three sons: Justin King, Marvin King, and Tyler King; and stepdaughter, Tara Powers; and step-grandchildren: Colby, Dallas, Taylor Smith and Draven Powers.

Friends and family may call on Thursday, May 13, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, NY. Funeral services will follow at 7:15 p.m. for family. Condolences may be made to audiounfuneralhome.com.