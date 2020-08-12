× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marvin S. Riester

July 13, 1951 — Aug. 1, 2020

AUBURN — Marvin S. Riester died unexpectedly on Aug. 1, 2020 at the age of 69. He was the son of Francis and Anna (Ruschak) Riester. He is survived by his siblings: Nancy Carberry, Barbara Granville, Mark (Marcia) Riester, Mary Anna Palmesano, and Margaret Van Norstrand; the mother of his children, Debbie Canale Riester; his children: Brandon, Christopher, and Melanie Riester; and his grandchildren: Maxim and Harper Riester. He was predeceased by both of his parents and his siblings, Martin Riester, Francis “Sonny” Riester, and Marlene Eberlin.

Marvin was born in Auburn, NY on July 13, 1951. He spent his childhood picking apples on the family farm. He graduated from West High School in 1970. After high school, he worked at Harry's Crown Tire on York Street in Auburn. He worked other jobs but always found his way back to Harry's Tire. In 1983, Marvin purchased Harry's Tire from Norman Chadwick and grew the business until 2005 when he sold it to his son, Christopher. Marvin continued working at Harry's Tire until his passing.

Marvin enjoyed spending time with his family, including yearly trips to Disney World.