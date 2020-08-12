Marvin S. Riester
July 13, 1951 — Aug. 1, 2020
AUBURN — Marvin S. Riester died unexpectedly on Aug. 1, 2020 at the age of 69. He was the son of Francis and Anna (Ruschak) Riester. He is survived by his siblings: Nancy Carberry, Barbara Granville, Mark (Marcia) Riester, Mary Anna Palmesano, and Margaret Van Norstrand; the mother of his children, Debbie Canale Riester; his children: Brandon, Christopher, and Melanie Riester; and his grandchildren: Maxim and Harper Riester. He was predeceased by both of his parents and his siblings, Martin Riester, Francis “Sonny” Riester, and Marlene Eberlin.
Marvin was born in Auburn, NY on July 13, 1951. He spent his childhood picking apples on the family farm. He graduated from West High School in 1970. After high school, he worked at Harry's Crown Tire on York Street in Auburn. He worked other jobs but always found his way back to Harry's Tire. In 1983, Marvin purchased Harry's Tire from Norman Chadwick and grew the business until 2005 when he sold it to his son, Christopher. Marvin continued working at Harry's Tire until his passing.
Marvin enjoyed spending time with his family, including yearly trips to Disney World.
He enjoyed repairing and building things in his shop, including constructing two paraplanes from scrap aluminum. For many years, he flew his paraplanes over the Finger Lakes taking aerial photos.
In keeping with Marvin's wishes, there will be no services; family and friends will celebrate his life privately. However, his family would very much like to hear from the people whose lives were touched by Marvin. Please visit his memorial site to leave a remembrance or story (marvinriester.forevermissed.com). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Upstate Comprehensive Stroke Center, 750 E Adams St, Syracuse, NY 13210 or an organization of your choice in Marvin's name. Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.
