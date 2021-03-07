Mary A. Lucas

AUBURN — Mary A. Lucas, 61, of Auburn, passed away March 2, 2021 at University Hospital, Syracuse. Born in Oceanside, NY, a hamlet in Long Island, she was the daughter of the late John C. Lucas and Yolanda Lanzarone- Howell.

Mary cherished her time with her family and her friends, especially the precious moments with her two grandchildren, Gabriel and Parker Lucas. She enjoyed listening to all types of music and had a love for animals. She volunteered at the former First Love Ministries Church and food pantry in Auburn.

In addition to her two loving grandchildren she is survived by her three sons, Robert, Michael (Amanda) and Christopher Lucas; sisters Barbara Lucas-Ruocco and Beth Lucas-Ocera; brother John (Marina) Lucas; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mary will be remembered for her great sense of humor which always made everyone laugh. Her smile and laughter will be missed by many.

There are no calling hours or services at this time. A celebration of her life will take place in the future. If you wish, please make any contributions in Mary's memory to her favorite charity, St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

