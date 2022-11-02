Mary Agnes Baker

1927 - 2022

Mary Agnes Baker passed away peacefully at the Finger Lakes Center For Living with her family by her side on Oct. 29, 2022

Mary was born in Sherwood, NY in July 1927 to Daniel and Mary Agnes (Sheehan) Desmond of Sherwood, NY.

Mary was predeceased by her parents, Daniel and Mary, her husband, Wilber Baker; daughter, Deborah Baker; brothers-in-law, Leon, Clair, and Gaynard Baker, sisters-in-law, Winnie Halstead, Eleanor Hoag Fehr, Clarice Hoag, Barbara Baker, Harriett Kehoski; and granddaughter Caroline Parker Smith.

Mary was an only child and grew up on a farm with her dog Nip. She always had a sweet smile, and she was beautiful inside and out. Growing up she loved ice skating and roller skating. Mary graduated from Sherwood Central School, Sherwood, NY

Mary enjoyed working at Dunn and McCarthy Shoe Factory and Welch Allyn where she later retired from, in the late 1980s

Mary loved her children and grandchildren very much; she would help where she could for any of them and loved just stopping in and saying hi. The grandkids always enjoyed her humor and laughter.

Mary also enjoyed caring for her yard and her dogs Toby and Mitsy.

Mary is survived by her children: Sharon (Hershel) Johnston, Daniel (Martha) Baker, and Kathy (Hal) Parker; grandchildren: Tammy (Chris) Nolan, Augusta (Brian) Seavey, Megan (Mike) Quill, Josh (Stephanie) Baker, Alex (Lauren) Baker, Holly (David) Kinnaman, Luke (Lauren) Baker, Matthew (Christi) Parker, Seth Baker and Allison Parker; 18 great-grandchildren with one more on the way; one great-great-grandchild and one more on the way, she was very blessed to see all her babies.

Her favorite saying was, "I love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck."

Now she gets to see her Jesus and all of her family and friends that have gone before her.

Mary's family would like to extend a big thank you to Finger Lakes Center for Living for the wonderful loving care they gave to Mom.

A calling hour will be held Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church in Weedsport. A Mass of Christion Burial will immediately follow at 11:15 a.m. in church. Burial in Weedsport Rural Cemetery.

Donations can be made in Mary's memory to the Finger Lakes Center For Living/Activities Department, 20 Park Ave., Auburn, NY 13021.

Arrangements are through White Chapel Funeral Home, Weedsport, NY. To offer condolences to the family, please visit whitechapelfh.com.