Mary Ann Babinger

SYRACUSE - Mary Ann Babinger, 71, of Syracuse, died Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at home surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with ALS.

Mary Ann was a Syracuse native and lived in Marietta for many years before returning to Nedrow.

She worked for the Onondaga Central School District for 34 years and for Byrne Dairy for five years.

She was an avid runner, golfer, and enjoyed riding a Harley Davidson.

Surviving are her four children: Kimberly, Jonathan, Robert (Kada) and James (Brooke) Haines; seven grandchildren: Emily (Hunter), Tyler, Addison, Aubrey, Jeremy, Jacob, and Julia; her sister, Betsy Jo (Billy) Schwager of Auburn; six nieces and nephews: Melinda and Daniel Corey, Heather and Richard Haines, Tiffany (Paul) and Tracy Tucker; longtime companion, Vaughn "Chip" Isaacs of Lafayette.

Donations can be made to the Team Gleason Foundation, PO Box 24493, New Orleans, LA 70184.

Calling hours are from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Ballweg & Lunsford Funeral Home, 4612 South Salina St. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. www.ballweg-lunsford.com.