Mary Ann Glancy Stirling

OSWEGO - Mary Ann Glancy Stirling of Oswego, died on June 16, 2022, following a brief illness. She was married to Robert S. Stirling, who passed on July 10, 2009.

Mary Ann taught at the Marcellus schools and, from 1962 through her retirement in 1980, at the Oswego Campus School, where she taught nursery school and second grade. Mary Ann received her Bachelor's degree at SUNY Oswego and a Masters at the Catholic University of America.

She is survived by children: Penny Michels (David) of Davis, CA, and Rob Stirling (Vicky) of Miamisburg, OH; and sisters: Jean Poole (Don) of Auburn and Kathy Chapman of Longmeadow, MA; and by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and their children.

Mary Ann loved spending time with family and was a caring and devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. She was an avid golfer and a lifetime member of the Oswego Country Club. She enjoyed gardening, bridge, and traveling.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM July 8, at Christ the Good Shepherd Church, 50 East Mohawk St. in Oswego.

In lieu of flowers, contribution may be made to The Central New York Chapter of The Autism Society, 4464 E. Genesee St., PMB 252, Dewitt, NY 13214. (315) 447-4466 cnyasa.org

Arrangements are by the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home.