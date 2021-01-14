Mary Ann Gower Sobus

AUBURN — Mary Ann Gower Sobus, 66, formerly of Maple Street and The Commons on St. Anthony, passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. Mary Ann was the daughter of the late Edward and Anita Guerrera Gower.

She was a life resident of Auburn and was a graduate of Onondaga Community College's Dental Assistant Program. She worked as a hygienist for Dr. Edward Nolan.

Mary Ann was a member of the Second Baptist Church in Auburn. She was deeply involved with the youth ministry and the church's choir. She loved to sew and knit. She loved all of her family and her ever present smile was there for the entire world to see.

Mary Ann is survived by her daughter: Nicole Vroman (Aaron), of Venice Center; two brothers: Mickey Gower and John (Sandy) Gower, of Auburn; grandchildren: Phillip Ryan, Eli Gregory, Isabella Anita and Sophia Brielle Vroman; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her brother Joseph Gower.

Calling hours will be held Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Cheche Funeral Home, 1778 Clark St., Auburn, NY.