Mary Ann Heffernan

March 2, 1960 - April 2, 2022

AUBURN — Mary Ann Heffernan, 62, passed away on April 2, 2022 at her home. Born in Auburn, NY, March 2, 1960, she was predeceased by her loving parents Thomas and Kathleen Heffernan.

Mary Ann attended BOCES and Cayuga Centers for Day Hab Community Programs and lived in Moziac's Community Assisted Living with her longtime friends, housemates and cherished staff that was her home.

Mary Ann will always be remembered for her smile, attitude, eagerness to make friends with everyone, love of eating out, always searching for Mr Softee; and yet her possessiveness of her newspapers, magazines, yearbooks and music.

Mary Ann will be forever missed by siblings: Michael (Rose) Heffernan, of Auburn NY, Patty (Dave) Shrimpton, of Riverview, FL and David Heffernan, of Auburn, NY; nieces: Meghan and Caitlin Heffernan, of Syracuse, NY, Shannon Heffernan, of Auburn, NY; and nephews: David IV (Alli) Shrimpton, of Riverview, FL and Thomas Shrimpton, of Washington, DC. Always in her heart were her eight great-nephews and nieces.

Viewing and visitation will be at Farrell Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn, Sunday, April 10, 2022 from 4:00-7:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday April 11, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 85 North St., with the Rev. Stephen Karani, Pastor as celebrant. Followed by Internment and Committal Services at St Joseph's Cemetery, 6020 Lake Ave. Friends and family will then be invited to share memories with family after committal services at a location to be announced.

Our family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made in memory of Mary Ann to Moziac, 1521 Clark St. Rd., Auburn, NY 13021. We are grateful for this Community Program Helping Those with Disabilities Flourish.