Mary Ann Kolo
1949 – 2023
AUBURN — Mary Ann Kolo, 73, of Auburn, died Tuesday, June 6, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Mary Wagner Kolo.
A memorial Mass for Mary Ann will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 in St. Alphonsus Church, the Rev. Louis Vasile will officiate.
Following Mass, everyone is invited to a Celebration of Mary Ann's Life, where everyone will be able to share their memories of Mary Ann. The gathering will be held at the Knights of Columbus on Market Street.
Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home.