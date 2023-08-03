AUBURN — Mary Ann Kolo, 73, of Auburn, died Tuesday, June 6, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Edward and Mary Wagner Kolo.

A memorial Mass for Mary Ann will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 in St. Alphonsus Church, the Rev. Louis Vasile will officiate.

Following Mass, everyone is invited to a Celebration of Mary Ann's Life, where everyone will be able to share their memories of Mary Ann. The gathering will be held at the Knights of Columbus on Market Street.