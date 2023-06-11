Mary Ann Kolo

AUBURN - Mary Ann Kolo, 73, of Auburn, died Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Mary Ann was a native of Garfield Heights, OH, the daughter of the late Edward and Mary Wagner Kolo.

She received her Bachelor's degree from Nazareth College. She was a teacher at St. Patrick's Parochial School in Seneca Falls, retiring following 32 years of service, and the closing of the school. She then served as Director of the City of Auburn R.S.V.P. Program until 2019.

While teaching she was involved summers with the Auburn Recreation Department, and served as Director of the CANUS Games for a number of years. She volunteered at the Merry-go-Round Playhouse. She was a life communicant of St. Alphonsus Church, served on the Parish Council, and volunteered at Bingo.

Mary Ann is survived by her sisters Connie Kolo of Auburn, and Peggy Kolo of Scottsville, NY; her brother, Eddie (Laurie) Kolo of Pembroke Pines, FL; her nieces Elisa and Maddie Kolo and Gabbie (Nayib) Linares; her aunt, Barbara Kolo Tausch of Aurora Shores, OH; and several cousins.

Committal services for Mary Ann are private with entombment in St. Joseph's Cemetery Mausoleum. There are no calling hours. A memorial mass at St. Alphonsus Church is planned for August.

Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home.

