Mary Ann 'May' (Polito) Lattimore

AUBURN — Mary Ann "May" (Polito) Lattimore, 78, of Auburn, passed away, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Auburn Community Hospital, with her loving family at her side.

She was born in Detroit, MI, the daughter of the late Cosimo and Susan (Morocco) Polito. "May" as she was affectionately known by her family and friends, was a Mount Carmel High School graduate, Class of 1960 and received her associate's degree from Cayuga Community College.

Mary Ann taught for several years at the former St. Mary's School in Auburn and was instrumental in the success of her family run Lattimore Real Estate Agency for many years. May also enjoyed volunteering and supporting the Matthew House.

Some of her fondest memories are with her husband, Paul, traveling to many exotic places, including Africa but was most happy in Naples, FL. Whether it was the sunsets on Owasco Lake, the sounds of the waves crashing from the Gulf of Mexico or the sand between her toes on a beach, she enjoyed every second of life and lived it to its fullest. Mary Ann also was an avid gardener and dog lover. May's greatest joy was taking care of her family and took extra special care of her grandchildren. She will always be remembered as the matriarch of the family, beautiful inside and out, and a true class act.

She is survived by her loving husband and best friend of 57 years, Paul Lattimore; two children: son, Paul (Randi) Lattimore III; and their children: William, Alison and Jake; son, Sean (Beth) Lattimore; and their children: Sydney and Sean, Jr.; as well as numerous friends and relatives on both the Lattimore and Polito sides.

There are no public calling hours.

Mary Ann's Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated this Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, with the Pastor, Rev. Frank Lioi as Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Dr., Auburn, NY 13021.

Arrangements by Pettigrass Funeral Home.